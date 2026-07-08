Woodlands Dairy turns learnerships into lasting careers for Eastern Cape youth

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Woodlands Dairy’s learnership programmes equip young people with practical skills, opening doors to meaningful careers in the dairy industry.

For over a decade, Woodlands Dairy has been investing in one of South Africa’s most valuable resources: its youth.

Through its learnership and apprenticeship programmes, the company is helping bridge the gap between education and employment while creating a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent for the dairy and manufacturing sectors.

A decade of learnership investment

Woodlands Dairy’s Learnership Programme, which has been running since 2012, remains one of the company’s most impactful community initiatives.

Focused primarily on unemployed youth from under-resourced and rural communities in the Eastern Cape, the programme provides participants with practical workplace experience, accredited skills training and mentorship.

Over the years, many learners have secured permanent jobs at Woodlands Dairy or elsewhere in the industry.

Richard Hutton, general manager of human resources at Woodlands Dairy, says youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Woodlands Dairy’s skills programmes provide young South Africans with practical training, mentorship and workplace experience. (Woodlands Dairy)

“As a major employer in the Eastern Cape, we believe business has a direct role to play in addressing it. For Woodlands Dairy, skills development is both a social responsibility and a sound business strategy,” he says.

“It allows us to build a pipeline of capable, work-ready talent from within our own community while giving young people a genuine entry point into the formal economy. Investing in people is investing in the long-term sustainability of our business and our industry.”

The company’s learnerships and apprenticeships are specifically designed to provide work-based learning opportunities that combine formal instruction with practical, on-the-job experience.

The programmes prepare participants for careers in a modern manufacturing environment while equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

Hutton adds that delivering accredited-learning programmes requires a close working relationship with FoodBev Seta.

“We acknowledge their support of these initiatives over the years, which has enabled us to impact the lives of a greater number of people, especially unemployed youth via their discretionary grant funding initiatives,” he says.

Creating a pipeline of future talent

The opportunity prepares learners to operate as qualified liquid dairy product reception operators, while apprentices are enrolled in the millwright trade, an electromechanical qualification spanning both electrical and mechanical disciplines.

“As the industry evolves with the emergence of Industry 4.0, there is a growing need to equip young people with the technical skills required in a modern plant,” Hutton says.

“These programmes empower youth with the knowledge, skills and experience needed in a technology-based manufacturing environment and position them for future employment opportunities.”

Human resources development manager Thokozani Zaza says operating a world-class dairy facility requires highly skilled employees who understand sophisticated processing systems, quality standards and food safety requirements.

“The liquid dairy reception operator learnership is an accredited NQF Level 3 programme in which unemployed matriculants spend a full year combining dairy-specific knowledge modules with practical workplace experience,” says Zaza.

“Participants gain a thorough understanding of milk reception, quality control, hygiene and food safety standards, as well as plant operations. They leave with a recognised qualification and valuable workplace experience.”

One of the programme’s strengths is its direct link to employment opportunities. Successful learners are considered for permanent placement on completion of the programme, with recruitment for production vacancies intentionally aligned to coincide with learnership completion.

From learnership to leadership

The long-term impact of the programme can be seen in the success stories of former learners who have built careers within the business.

“One strong example is Busisiwe Tanda, who joined us as an unemployed matriculant on the liquid dairy reception operator learnership and has since progressed from a permanent operator role to a supervisory position,” says Zaza. “Stories like these are exactly why we invest in these programmes.”

To maximise employment opportunities, vacancies that arise during the year are often held until the learnership concludes so that learners can be considered for permanent roles.

Zaza explains that “once employed, they have access to the same career-development opportunities as all our staff and can continue growing within the business”.

Woodlands Dairy continues to invest in young talent, creating opportunities for career growth and long-term success in manufacturing. (Woodlands Dairy)

Career development remains a key focus long after learners join the company permanently. Employees have access to structured career-pathing processes, departmental training plans and ongoing learning opportunities that support personal and professional growth.

“Development does not stop once someone joins permanently,” says Hutton. “We encourage self-development through career-pathing initiatives and individual learning plans, which may include further training or tertiary education. We actively support internal advancement and long-term career growth.”

Inclusive development

Woodlands Dairy’s commitment to skills development extends beyond its mainstream learnership programmes. In 2023, the company partnered with ACS Training Academy, a community development organisation, and Victory for All, an NPO supporting people with disabilities, to launch a learnership programme.

Participants are enrolled in an AgriSeta-accredited plant production and farming learnership that provides both theoretical knowledge and practical experience in plant production and maintenance, including the establishment and care of vegetable gardens.

The company also invests in leadership development through NQF Level 4 and Level 5 management programmes. These qualifications equip first-line and middle managers with the knowledge and skills required to lead teams effectively and contribute to organisational success.

By strengthening leadership capabilities from within, Woodlands Dairy continues to build a strong talent pool for the future.

The impact of these programmes can be seen throughout the organisation. Former learners now occupy a variety of roles across production, quality, logistics, stores and technical departments.

The dairy and manufacturing sectors offer real, stable career paths for people who are committed, reliable and prepared to develop their skills over time — Richard Hutton, Woodlands Dairy general manager of human resources

“They effectively become our recruitment pool,” says Zaza. “By the time they are absorbed into permanent positions, they already understand our processes, culture and expectations.

“This makes the transition seamless and helps us continually build a pipeline of skilled, industry-ready talent.”

For young people considering a career in manufacturing or the dairy industry, Hutton’s advice is simple: be willing to learn, work hard and embrace opportunities for growth.

“The dairy and manufacturing sectors offer real, stable career paths for people who are committed, reliable and prepared to develop their skills over time. Practical experience is invaluable, and every opportunity to learn can open the door to a rewarding future,” Hutton says.

This article was sponsored by Woodlands Dairy.