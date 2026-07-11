How to manage your money better with tried-and-tested advice

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Start saving today — small amounts at the beginning of your career will grow much faster than huge amounts later in life, says Therèse Havenga, head of business transformation at Momentum Savings. Stock image.

While fashion changes so fast it’s hard to keep up, many money management tips are as true in the 2020s as they were decades before.

“I cling to a couple of money principles that I’ve learnt from my parents and grandparents. They may not sound flashy or trend on social media — but they have stood the test of time,” says Therèse Havenga, head of business transformation at Momentum Savings.

She advises: