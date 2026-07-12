Acsa flies closer to the sun

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Cape Town International Airport is leading the charge among South Africa’s big three airports to achieve international green accreditation through the installation of an on-site solar farm.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) told Business Times development of the solar panel facility at Cape Town International, which would produce at least 2.5MWp (megawatt peak, a measurement of the maximum potential output of power), was at an advanced stage.

“Aviation, which constitutes about 3% of global CO₂ emissions, is en route to decarbonise, with the Airports Council International (ACI) officially launching, in mid-2023, the initiative of ‘airports of tomorrow’ to address the energy, infrastructure, and financing needs of airports in coming decades,” Acsa said.