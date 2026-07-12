BusinessPREMIUM

Acsa flies closer to the sun

As part of efforts to reduce aviation’s carbon emissions, solar power is being installed at local airports, with Cape Town International leading the way for the big three

Khulekani Magubane

Khulekani Magubane

Financial reporter

Runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service at about 1am at Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Cape Town International Airport. File picture: (Esa Alexander)

Cape Town International Airport is leading the charge among South Africa’s big three airports to achieve international green accreditation through the installation of an on-site solar farm.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) told Business Times development of the solar panel facility at Cape Town International, which would produce at least 2.5MWp (megawatt peak, a measurement of the maximum potential output of power), was at an advanced stage.

“Aviation, which constitutes about 3% of global CO₂ emissions, is en route to decarbonise, with the Airports Council International (ACI) officially launching, in mid-2023, the initiative of ‘airports of tomorrow’ to address the energy, infrastructure, and financing needs of airports in coming decades,” Acsa said.

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