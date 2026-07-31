Advanced MFT Private Day Hospital: Built on Trust, Powered by People

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Care That Is Remembered

When it comes to healthcare, people rarely remember the buildings, equipment or technology first. They remember how they were treated: the reassurance before surgery, the warm welcome, and the clinical team who took the time to explain what lay ahead.

For generations of families across Nelson Mandela Bay, Advanced MFT Private Day Hospital has been a trusted part of those healthcare journeys. It has cared for thousands of patients while building lasting relationships with specialists, staff and families. Many patients today are the children and grandchildren of those who entrusted their care to the hospital years ago — a privilege and responsibility we carry with pride.

Built on Relationships

Healthcare is ultimately about relationships: between patients and doctors, families and healthcare teams, and specialists and clinical teams. Built over years of trust, consistency and shared commitment, these relationships remain at the heart of Advanced MFT.

As healthcare continues to evolve and competition increases, patient and specialist expectations remain clear. Patients want safe, high-quality care close to home, supported by personal attention, experienced teams, strong clinical governance, reliable systems and an unwavering commitment to quality and safety. They want to feel known rather than processed, and they want confidence that the people caring for them are experienced, compassionate and committed to excellence. This philosophy shaped Advanced MFT long before day hospitals became widely recognised as an efficient, patient-friendly model of care. The hospital embraced specialised same-day surgery early and continues to build on that foundation.

People Make the Difference

What makes the hospital particularly special is its people. Many clinical and support team members have dedicated decades of service to the organisation, creating a culture where patients feel welcomed and supported from admission through to discharge. Aligned with Advanced Health’s focus on patients, staff and doctors, this culture has helped make Advanced MFT a trusted healthcare partner across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Local Heritage, National Strength

In 2025, Advanced MFT became part of the Advanced Health Private Day Hospitals Group. With access to enhanced technology, national expertise and broader clinical resources, the hospital remains focused on personalised care for Nelson Mandela Bay, now supported by one of South Africa’s leading day hospital groups.

This combination matters: the warmth, history and relationships of a trusted local hospital, strengthened by the systems, clinical governance, investment capacity and national experience of the Advanced Health Group.

An Environment for Specialists

That same balance of personal care and clinical discipline matters not only to patients, but also to the specialists who choose where to practise.

Great hospitals attract great doctors, and great doctors attract great teams. Specialists seek facilities that allow them to focus on what matters most: their patients. This means experienced nursing teams, efficient theatres, well-managed clinical processes, modern technology, and a culture built on quality, safety, support and respect.

Advanced MFT offers this environment. With an experienced multidisciplinary team and robust clinical governance, specialists can work in an environment designed around same-day surgery. This focus on efficiency, quality and personalised care supports strong clinical outcomes and a seamless patient journey.

Quality You Can Trust

The hospital’s commitment to quality is reinforced by the Advanced Health Group’s ISO 7101 certification — the first achieved by a hospital group in Africa.

For patients, this reflects a commitment to quality, governance, safety and continuous improvement. For specialists, it represents an environment aligned with international best practice and clinical excellence.

ISO 7101 is more than a certificate. It reflects a measurable commitment to healthcare quality management, patient safety, clinical governance and continuous improvement, giving patients, families and doctors confidence that care is delivered within a disciplined framework designed to support consistent, safe and high-quality outcomes.

Looking Ahead

Advanced MFT remains deeply connected to its community. While healthcare technology, surgical techniques and patient expectations continue to change, its purpose remains constant: exceptional healthcare delivered by exceptional people.

Looking ahead, Advanced MFT continues to benefit from Advanced Health’s investment in technology, digital healthcare, specialist support, clinical governance and quality systems. This strengthens the patient experience and clinical outcomes while ensuring the Bay has access to personal care supported by modern best practice. Advanced MFT remains committed to Nelson Mandela Bay through the values that have guided it for decades: trust, compassion, quality and putting patients first.

Jacques du Plessis, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Health Private Day Hospitals, says the hospital’s greatest strength has always been its people. “Buildings, equipment and technology matter, but trust is earned through doctors, nurses and support teams who place patients at the centre of care. As healthcare evolves, our commitment remains unchanged: safe, high-quality care close to home, supported by continued investment in the people, systems and innovations shaping healthcare in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Built by people. Supported by community. Focused on the future.