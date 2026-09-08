Driving Change Beyond the Road: Continental Tyre South Africa’s Commitment to Community Development

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(The Continental Tyre South Africa plant in Gqeberha, where world-class tyres are manufactured for customers across South Africa and beyond.)

The Continental Tyre South Africa plant in Gqeberha, where world-class tyres are manufactured for customers across South Africa and beyond.

For more than 75 years, Continental Tyre South Africa has been a proud part of the Gqeberha community. While globally recognised for its premium tyres and innovative mobility solutions, the company’s impact extends far beyond the roads its products travel.

At the heart of Continental’s success is a commitment to creating meaningful opportunities, supporting communities, and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is deeply embedded in Continental’s values and purpose. Guided by the belief that sustainable business success goes hand in hand with thriving communities, the company invests in initiatives that address social challenges and create long-term positive impact.

Education remains a key focus area of Continental’s community investment strategy. Through partnerships with non-profit organisations that provide educational support and development programmes for young people, Continental helps create opportunities that equip learners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to reach their full potential and build brighter futures.

Continental Tyre South Africa has been proudly manufacturing in Gqeberha for decades, contributing to local employment, skills development and community upliftment initiatives.

The company also partners with organisations focused on community wellbeing, social upliftment, and environmental stewardship. Through sponsorships, donations, awareness initiatives, employee volunteerism, and support for programmes that promote environmental awareness, responsible resource management, and cleaner communities, Continental contributes to improving quality of life and building a healthier future for generations to come.

A defining feature of Continental’s CSI initiatives is the active involvement of employees, whose volunteer efforts strengthen community partnerships and amplify programme impact. Through collaboration, shared purpose, and strategic partnerships, Continental Tyre South Africa continues to drive positive change beyond the road, helping build stronger, more resilient, and inclusive communities.