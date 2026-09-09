Sovereign renews support for Nelson Mandela Bay investment desk

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Sovereign chief executive Chris Coombes and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber's Denise van Huyssteen celebrate the signing of the partnership agreement.

Poultry producer Sovereign has renewed its strategic partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s trade and investment desk, boosting efforts to attract investment, unlock business expansion and strengthen the metro’s economic competitiveness.

The desk, which was established in 2024 as a dedicated platform for investment promotion and economic collaboration, has made significant progress.

It has tracked nearly 50 investment and business expansion opportunities, facilitated more than 15 national and international inward investment missions, developed the Bay of Opportunity investment platform, launched the Made in the Bay region-of-origin brand and forged strategic partnerships with international chambers of commerce.

Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said Sovereign’s decision to renew its partnership reflected growing confidence in the long-term strategy to position the Bay as a destination for investment, business expansion and job creation.

“Investment attraction is a long-term endeavour that depends on consistency, credibility and strong partnerships.

“Sovereign’s decision to renew its support sends a powerful message that the private sector believes in the work being undertaken to position Nelson Mandela Bay as a globally competitive investment destination.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of the Bay of Opportunity.

“Every investor we engage, every international partnership we establish and every opportunity we unlock helps to diversify and grow our local economy,” she said.

Sovereign chief executive Chris Coombes said the company was proud to continue supporting an initiative that contributed to the long-term prosperity of the Eastern Cape.

“As a company with deep roots in the Eastern Cape, we recognise that a strong regional economy benefits businesses, communities and future generations alike.

“The desk is playing an important role in promoting Nelson Mandela Bay as an attractive place to invest, and we are pleased to continue supporting an initiative that encourages economic growth, business confidence and job creation.”

Sovereign is one of SA’s largest poultry producers and a significant contributor to the local economy, with deep roots in the Eastern Cape.

The company generates about R6.3bn in annual turnover, employs about 4,500 people and produces nearly two million chickens a week, supplying customers across SA as well as international export markets.

The desk is tracking 28 announced or pledged investment and business expansion projects, together with a further 22 investment opportunities under development, while supporting investor facilitation and business expansion initiatives across a range of priority sectors.

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