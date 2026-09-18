Eastern Cape innovation offers defence against livestock theft

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Farmer Phumlani Mpofu, left, and CED founder Lihle Mayila demonstrate the KhuselaGuard livestock monitoring system during a field trial in the Sundays River Valley

A locally developed technology designed to help farmers monitor and protect their livestock could offer a new approach to one of SA’s oldest agricultural challenges.

Developed by Eastern Cape-based Cybernetics Engineering and Designs (CED), KhuselaGuard is an intelligent livestock monitoring platform that allows farmers to track the movement and behaviour of their animals in real time, providing early alerts when something unusual occurs.

The technology was recently demonstrated publicly for the first time during a field showcase on a working farm in the Sundays River Valley.

For CED founder and managing director Lihle Mayila, the project represents the culmination of years of research, development and a longstanding belief that engineering should be used to solve practical problems.

“Rather than creating technology for its own sake, I wanted to build a company that develops innovations with a a clear purpose and meaningful impact,” Mayila said.

That philosophy formed the foundation of CED, an engineering and technology company focused on developing intelligent solutions for real-world challenges through the integration of electronics, embedded systems, software and communications technologies.

As the company explored industries where technology could have a meaningful impact, agriculture quickly emerged as a priority.

“South Africa’s agricultural sector supports livelihoods, food production and economic growth.

“We recognised an opportunity to apply engineering and intelligent technologies to help farmers make better informed, data driven decisions,” Mayila said.

The idea that eventually became KhuselaGuard was initially motivated by the significant losses experienced by farmers through livestock theft and animal losses.

Mayila said livestock often represented far more than a financial asset.

“For many communities, it represents livelihoods, food security and generational investment.”

Over time, the concept evolved from a theft prevention tool into a broader livestock monitoring platform capable of providing farmers with insights into animal movement, behaviour and management.

The system uses smart electronic devices attached to livestock that continuously collect and transmit data through a secure digital platform.

Farmers are then able to monitor their animals remotely and receive alerts when unexpected movement or unusual behaviour is detected.

The development process has taken several years and involved multiple generations of prototypes, with continuous improvements to hardware, communications systems, software and power management.

The recent field demonstration marked an important milestone for the project.

Rather than showcasing the technology in a controlled environment, CED chose to demonstrate KhuselaGuard on a working farm to test its capabilities under the same conditions faced by livestock farmers every day.

“Technology should be tested where it will actually be used.

“A working farm presents real environmental conditions, real livestock and real operational challenges that cannot always be replicated in a laboratory.”

Mayila said the demonstration generated valuable feedback from farmers, researchers, government representatives and industry stakeholders, which would help guide the next phase of development.

Looking ahead, CED is preparing for commercial pilot deployments while continuing to refine the technology through further improvements in efficiency, miniaturisation and software capability.

For Mayila, however, KhuselaGuard represents more than a single product.

“It embodies the vision upon which CED was founded,” he said.

“To develop world-class engineering solutions in South Africa that solve local challenges while creating technologies capable of making an impact far beyond our borders.”

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