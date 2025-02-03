EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for signing several contentious bills into law, despite the EFF and some parties in the GNU opposing them.
The bills include the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, and the Expropriation Act.
While the EFF has advocated for the implementation of the Bela Act, they have opposed the signing of the Expropriation Act, citing its failure to provide a radical departure from the past. The party has also expressed strong opposition to the NHI, describing its passage as a “catastrophic development” amid the ongoing collapse of the public health sector.
Despite that, Ndlozi, who recently resigned as an EFF MP, took to X to praise Ramaphosa's leadership in implementing policies that benefit South Africans.
“This man is not what we have been told he is. He is truly up to something,” Ndlozi said.
“Of all South African heads of state, he has come out as the most committed to policies that matter for the most genuine transformation of the living conditions of our people.”
Ndlozi praises Ramaphosa's leadership despite party criticism
The president is 'truly up to something', says former EFF MP
Journalist
Image: EFF/X
EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for signing several contentious bills into law, despite the EFF and some parties in the GNU opposing them.
The bills include the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, and the Expropriation Act.
While the EFF has advocated for the implementation of the Bela Act, they have opposed the signing of the Expropriation Act, citing its failure to provide a radical departure from the past. The party has also expressed strong opposition to the NHI, describing its passage as a “catastrophic development” amid the ongoing collapse of the public health sector.
Despite that, Ndlozi, who recently resigned as an EFF MP, took to X to praise Ramaphosa's leadership in implementing policies that benefit South Africans.
“This man is not what we have been told he is. He is truly up to something,” Ndlozi said.
“Of all South African heads of state, he has come out as the most committed to policies that matter for the most genuine transformation of the living conditions of our people.”
Ndlozi acknowledged Ramaphosa's courage despite being marred by controversies such as Marikana and the Phala Phala scandal.
“The left needs to accept this and rethink its position towards him. Not withstanding Marikana [and] Phala Phala, Ramaphosa is on a journey less travelled by many in his position. Worse, under GNU conditions. No puppet of white monopoly capitalism speak[s] and acts like he does.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News