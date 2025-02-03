The DA has urged speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza to scale down the military presence at the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona), given challenges faced by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his first Sona as head of the government of national unity on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.
The SANDF has deployed troops to Goma in the eastern DRC as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. Government has reported 14 soldiers died in a battle between M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.
This has raised concerns about the resources available to the troops, with some political parties calling for their withdrawal.
The DA has specifically called for the cancellation of the planned flyover by the South African Air Force.
“It is inappropriate for government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil,” DA MP Chris Hattingh said.
DA calls for reduced military presence at Sona amid DRC crisis
Journalist
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The DA has urged speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza to scale down the military presence at the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona), given challenges faced by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his first Sona as head of the government of national unity on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.
The SANDF has deployed troops to Goma in the eastern DRC as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. Government has reported 14 soldiers died in a battle between M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.
This has raised concerns about the resources available to the troops, with some political parties calling for their withdrawal.
The DA has specifically called for the cancellation of the planned flyover by the South African Air Force.
“It is inappropriate for government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil,” DA MP Chris Hattingh said.
“The DA believes proceeding with a patronising presentation of military capability while our troops face hardship abroad is not only tone-deaf but also a gross disservice to those who have sacrificed for this country.”
The Sona is an important event in the political calendar, where the president highlights the government's achievements, addresses challenges and outlines plans for the coming financial year. The event is typically marked by a military parade.
“We urge parliament to act with the necessary respect and urgency by cancelling the fly-over and scaling down the military display in recognition of the challenges faced by our armed forces.”
The DA has previously called for an urgent parliamentary debate to examine whether the government has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of soldiers and find out whether the soldiers sent to the DRC were properly equipped.
“We cannot allow political or diplomatic considerations to put our soldiers’ lives at risk. It is imperative that parliament urgently debates these critical issues to ensure that our soldiers are never sent into harm’s way without the support, equipment and resources they need to complete their mission safely.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News