‘It’s not true’: Steenhuisen clarifies Trump’s ‘misconception’ about Expropriation Act after threats

Steenhuisen acknowledged the role the US plays in funding programmes and as a ally to South Africa.
“The US has been a long-standing and valued partner to South Africa. In 2024 alone, South Africa received $453m (R8.5bn) in direct funding under the Pepfar programme, with a projected $439m (R8.2bn) allocated for 2025. The funding is vital to sustaining life-saving HIV/Aids treatment and support services for the most vulnerable members of our society. In addition, millions of US dollars flow into South African NGOs and government departments for humanitarian and environmental programmes that directly benefit our most vulnerable communities.”
He emphasised it would be a tragedy if this funding were to end due to a misunderstanding.
“The government of national unity is in the process of engaging the Trump administration to clarify the situation and the DA supports the efforts.”
AfriForum requested Trump to punish ANC leaders instead of South Africans. Its CEO Kallie Kriel said he had warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that signing the Expropriation Act would have negative implications for investors.
“AfriForum’s position is and has always been that the foolish government and president should be punished for their destructive policies rather than the country’s citizens,” Kriel said.
The ANC condemned AfriForum's “misinformation” campaign.
“By weaponising misinformation, they have emboldened some, who have no understanding of South Africa’s democratic processes but are quick to perpetuate racist narratives. It is unacceptable that AfriForum continues to seek external intervention against a sovereign country’s domestic policies, policies that are necessary to address the legacy of land dispossession caused by colonialism and apartheid.”
