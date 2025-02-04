Traffic officers in Cape Town have arrested two minibus taxi drivers for 154 outstanding warrants and fines totalling R390,910.
TimesLIVE
Two Cape Town taxi drivers arrested for fines totalling nearly R400,000
Image: Gallo Images
Traffic officers in Cape Town have arrested two minibus taxi drivers for 154 outstanding warrants and fines totalling R390,910.
On January 31 traffic officers were conducting a vehicle stop and search on Highlands Drive in Mitchells Plain when they saw a minibus driver making a U-turn. Officers pursued the minibus and apprehended the driver when he stopped the vehicle and tried to run into a house.
When officers checked his details, they found he had 69 outstanding warrants and fines to the value of R105,310.
Less than two hours later, officers were conducting a vehicle stop and search on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Mitchells Plain. They pulled over a minibus taxi and found the driver was operating contrary to the conditions of the operating licence, resulting in the vehicle being impounded.
Officers found the 45-year-old had 85 outstanding warrants and fines to the value of R285,600.
“The fines and warrants represent a level of audacity that is far too common on our roads,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
“The disdain many road users have for the law, and the agencies tasked to enforce it, is something that needs to be addressed. If people won’t change their attitudes and behaviour our staff will track them down, as two most recent scofflaws found out.
“With the technology we have introduced it is possible to determine in minutes whether a driver has outstanding fines or warrants. Officers can do the checks while in motion, using the automated number plate recognition software. Scofflaws should consider themselves warned.”
Smith said Cape Town traffic officers issued 55,568 fines last week, executed 1,822 warrants of arrest and impounded 262 public transport vehicles.
TimesLIVE
