Politics

Parties already gearing up for Nelson Mandela Bay local election battle

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi and Andisa Bonani - 10 February 2025

With their eyes firmly set on the 2026 local government elections, parties in Nelson Mandela Bay are going all out to woo voters in the hope of taking control of City Hall.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA), EFF and ANC have hit the ground running, but the DA has been conspicuously absent from the battleground. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting

Most Read