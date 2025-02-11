Councillors want answers on suspension of electricity officials

Nelson Mandela Bay’s electricity and energy committee councillors demanded answers on Monday regarding the recent suspension of six officials — especially why they had to read about it in The Herald instead of being told.
They forced electricity and energy acting executive director Tholi Biyela to address them on the suspensions, insisting a report be prepared for the next meeting.
The demands were made before other reports were discussed, with councillors saying communities were inundated with electricity outages while people were suspended for reasons unknown.
The six officials are suspended for gross misconduct which cost the city R10m.
They face allegations related to the unauthorised placement of orders for copper cables and wires worth more than R10m.
ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said they were clueless about developments in the directorate.
“We recently saw in The Herald that six officials have been suspended.
“But we have not received a report in this regard.
“The issue of vandalism is a serious issue especially if officials are implicated.
“Cables are being stolen in our wards and nothing is done when we report them.”
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the matter was already in the public domain and therefore an update was expected.
“I would suggest that he informs us why they have been suspended without sharing sensitive information about the investigation.”
DA councillor Ondela Kepe said while feedback on the matter was important, the committee should not compromise the investigation.
“To put the director on the spot to say he must provide the report now is a bit unfair because there are details that we may require that would jeopardise the investigation.”
Biyela confirmed the suspensions.
“The officials were initially served with notices of intention to suspend and were later suspended after they were given five days to respond.
“We have been informed that we will get monthly updates for the next three months and I will update the committee as I get information.
The Herald
Image: Evgenia Novozhenina
The Herald
