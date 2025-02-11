DA launches app to help address province’s disintegrating roads issue

In a bid to tackle the Eastern Cape’s crumbling roads problem, the DA has launched a public reporting platform which allows residents to report potholes, maintenance issues and stray animals in real time.
The platform — Indlela uBomi! — allows residents to take an active role in ensuring safer travels.
It was launched at the DA’s Nelson Mandela Bay headquarters on Monday by MPLs Kabelo Mogatosi, Vicky Knoetze and Retief Odendaal.
Knoetze said the app was aimed at being of help if emergency repairs were needed at schools, clinics or police stations.
“We are also doing this to showcase that we need increased funds for roads in the Eastern Cape so we can make sure those funds are spent and not sent back to the National Treasury.
“It’s also to advocate giving some of those roads to Sanral [the SA National Roads Agency] so we can have increased maintenance on certain roads and also establish public-private partnerships on some of the roads.”
Mogatosi, who previously served as roads and transport political head in the city, said only 9% of the provincial roads were paved, well below the national average of 25%.
“At current funding levels, no major road upgrades will happen until 2044, leaving rural communities stranded and denying thousands of people access to education, health care and economic opportunities,” he said.
“Failing roads have become a human rights violation.
“Emergency Medical Services cannot reach patients in time, schoolchildren are forced to walk dangerously long distances and businesses are suffering immense financial losses.
“The provincial government’s inaction is not just negligence — it is actively harming livelihoods and endangering lives.”
Mogatosi said there was a decrease of R220m in the road maintenance budget in the province.
Odendaal said road maintenance was critical to growing the economy and creating jobs.
“A low-hanging fruit in growing the economy is tourism, but we need to make sure the province is able to get people to their destinations due to lack of infrastructure.”
It can be visited at https://indlelaubomi.co.za
