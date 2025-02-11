Dialogue, not gunboat diplomacy, resolves conflicts — Mabuyane

Eastern Cape premier and ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane is the latest politician to weigh in on the tensions between SA and the US.
Delivering the party’s political overview during a provincial executive lekgotla in East London on Monday, Mabuyane said the world was facing rising geopolitical conflicts, unilateralism, protectionism and right-wing and segregationist politics.
This often led to a disregard for international law.
Mabuyane was referring to SA’s strained relations with the US since President Donald Trump took over the White House in January.
Trump criticised SA’s Expropriation Act, saying that it allowed for the confiscation of property and that the country was heading in the wrong direction.
He signed an executive order last week freezing aid to SA over its land reform policies.
Trump also offered resettlement to Afrikaners, urging them to seek refugee status and relocate to the US.
Mabuyane said recent attacks on SA’s sovereignty were part of a broader neo-imperial agenda to undermine the influence of the progressive international revolutionary movement to liberate people from imperialism and neocolonialism.
“In the national conference, we characterised [how] major powers had continued to be engaged in proxy wars, which undermine the sustainable development of affected nations.
“The ANC remains firm in its view that all conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We reject gunboat diplomacy.
“We know fully well that the continent’s structural transformation is hampered by conflicts sponsored by imperialist interests.
“We know from experience that war is costly and that without peace, there can be no sustainable development.
“Here we intensified international solidarity in all forms in the persistent oppression and exploitation of people in various parts of the world.
“Moreover, we should not allow ourselves to be shaken by nations with narrow interests in our legitimate contribution to peace, stability, co-operation and multilateralism through our membership in the United Nations, AU, the Non-Aligned Movement, Sadc and the Brics group of countries.”
Mabuyane said the political environment was also characterised by opposition to SA’s transformation agenda.
“Those who want to retain white domination, patriarchy and neocolonial privilege in the post-apartheid socioeconomic reality continue to gain confidence and expand their zone of influence.
“These counter-revolutionary forces are pitching for a moral and intellectual claim on how to take SA out of the current multiple crises.
“Their common strategic agenda is to stop or derail the national transformation project in SA.
“They hope to do so by undermining the authority of the democratic state and questioning the moral legitimacy of the ANC as a force for change,” he said.
The Herald
Dialogue, not gunboat diplomacy, resolves conflicts — Mabuyane
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape premier and ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane is the latest politician to weigh in on the tensions between SA and the US.
Delivering the party’s political overview during a provincial executive lekgotla in East London on Monday, Mabuyane said the world was facing rising geopolitical conflicts, unilateralism, protectionism and right-wing and segregationist politics.
This often led to a disregard for international law.
Mabuyane was referring to SA’s strained relations with the US since President Donald Trump took over the White House in January.
Trump criticised SA’s Expropriation Act, saying that it allowed for the confiscation of property and that the country was heading in the wrong direction.
He signed an executive order last week freezing aid to SA over its land reform policies.
Trump also offered resettlement to Afrikaners, urging them to seek refugee status and relocate to the US.
Mabuyane said recent attacks on SA’s sovereignty were part of a broader neo-imperial agenda to undermine the influence of the progressive international revolutionary movement to liberate people from imperialism and neocolonialism.
“In the national conference, we characterised [how] major powers had continued to be engaged in proxy wars, which undermine the sustainable development of affected nations.
“The ANC remains firm in its view that all conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We reject gunboat diplomacy.
“We know fully well that the continent’s structural transformation is hampered by conflicts sponsored by imperialist interests.
“We know from experience that war is costly and that without peace, there can be no sustainable development.
“Here we intensified international solidarity in all forms in the persistent oppression and exploitation of people in various parts of the world.
“Moreover, we should not allow ourselves to be shaken by nations with narrow interests in our legitimate contribution to peace, stability, co-operation and multilateralism through our membership in the United Nations, AU, the Non-Aligned Movement, Sadc and the Brics group of countries.”
Mabuyane said the political environment was also characterised by opposition to SA’s transformation agenda.
“Those who want to retain white domination, patriarchy and neocolonial privilege in the post-apartheid socioeconomic reality continue to gain confidence and expand their zone of influence.
“These counter-revolutionary forces are pitching for a moral and intellectual claim on how to take SA out of the current multiple crises.
“Their common strategic agenda is to stop or derail the national transformation project in SA.
“They hope to do so by undermining the authority of the democratic state and questioning the moral legitimacy of the ANC as a force for change,” he said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News