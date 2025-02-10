The government of national unity (GNU) has been named as the 2024 National Press Club newsmaker of the year.
The press club said this accolade was a testament to the significant media coverage and profound impact the GNU has had in the past year.
Acting chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said: “The newsmaker award represents the dominant themes of the 2024 news cycle, and the GNU came out tops in 2024 from a wide array of nominations we received.”
The selection process involved nominations and motivations submitted by club members, with the final decision resting with the club's executive committee.
“The government of national unity has been at the forefront of national discourse, driving pivotal changes and capturing the attention of the nation. Their extensive media coverage and the consequential impact on our society makes them a deserving recipient of this year's award,” Slabbert said.
The Newsmaker Award will be presented to the GNU at a prestigious gala dinner, which will take place on a date to be announced.
During this event, the club will also announce the winner of the 2024 journalist of the year award.
The newsmakers that the club has recognised over the years are a pantheon of South African legends: the Springboks, former presidents Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, Hollywood star Charlize Theron, #FeesMustFall and Eskom.
TimesLIVE
Government of national unity named as National Press Club newsmaker of the year
Image: Elmond Jiyane
