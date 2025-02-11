Politics

R2.6bn debt write-off plan divides Nelson Mandela Bay committee

Council to now decide after deadlock in meeting over unpaid services

By Andisa Bonani - 11 February 2025

A contentious proposal to write off a historic R2.6bn in unpaid services split Nelson Mandela Bay’s budget and treasury committee on Monday.

With no consensus from committee members, budget and treasury chair Khanya Ngqisha pushed the issue up to the council for a final decision...

