SA must defend its sovereignty after Trump's executive order: UAT

The United Africans Transformation (UAT) has condemned what it called the unwarranted and imperialistic actions of US President Donald Trump, who has interfered in South Africa’s internal affairs under the guise of “human rights concerns”.

Trump signed an executive order last week freezing aid to South Africa over its land reform policies. The party said the order was nothing more than a continuation of neo-colonial oppression, aimed at maintaining Western economic dominance over Africa.

“Trump, who is the president of the United States of America -not the president of the world — has no jurisdiction over South Africa’s sovereign decisions.

“His actions reek of hypocrisy, as the US itself has a long and bloody history of land dispossession, racial discrimination, and indigenous genocide,” UAT said.

It sad South Africa’s land reform policies were designed to correct the historical injustices of colonial land theft and apartheid-era dispossession, ensuring that all South Africans have fair access to land and economic opportunities.

“The so-called ‘concern’ over white South African farmers is nothing but a smokescreen for Trump’s broader agenda — punishing South Africa for daring to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people at the International Court of Justice,” UAT said.

UAT called on the South African government to remain resolute in defending its national sovereignty and to continue implementing policies that addressed the historical injustices inflicted upon the majority of its people.

