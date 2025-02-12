Blackouts at Nelson Mandela Bay education department offices
Dark times for officials with power cut again after millions owed to municipality
Staff at the department of education offices in Nelson Mandela Bay have been without electricity for two weeks, working in the dark, relying on their data, and visiting nearby schools to print documents and boil water for coffee.
While parents and pupils seeking school placements or supplementary exam bookings continued to get help, frustrated workers were severely limited in doing their jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.