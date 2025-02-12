Committee ponders audit report with view to improved performance

Members of Nelson Mandela Bay’s municipal public accounts committee scrutinised sections of the 2023/2024 audit report on Tuesday and formulated recommendations they hope will improve service delivery and the city’s audit outcome.
The metro received a qualified audit opinion with three findings highlighted by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
This includes non-current provisions, property, plant and equipment and debt impairment.
Non-current provisions are financial liabilities such as future obligations or potential costs that are not expected to be paid within the current fiscal year.
Regarding non-current provisions, Maluleke said the municipality failed to accurately determine a reliable estimate of the rehabilitation cost obligation, as required by generally recognised accounting practice (GRAP) 19.
On debt impairment, Maluleke was unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to confirm that the bad debt expenses for water consumption and interest-expense amounts met the required write-off criteria as an expense due to the status of accounting records.
Maluleke said there was also an impact on the movement of property, plant and equipment.
“Adequate internal controls were not in place to appropriately record infrastructure assets under construction in the year when they were completed.
“Assets completed in previous financial years were incorrectly disclosed as completed in the current year.
“Consequently, I could not determine the full extent of the misstatement of infrastructure assets.”
ANC councillor Xolani Notshe said the city needed to implement corrective measures.
“On property, plant and equipment, the AG states that adequate internal controls are not in place, this is also a repeat finding,” he said.
“I’m not sure whether the issue is data integrity or information but how do we get it so wrong that almost the entire report questions some of the information we use that resulted in the AG being unable to decide in some cases because there was no evidence.”
DA councillor Jas Engelbrecht said he did not have anything positive to say about the report when the auditor-general said adequate internal controls were not in place and costs not adequately recorded.
“However, I’ll focus on electricity and water for now, while the city took the correct step in opening an amnesty period for those who owe the city for water and electricity, the city failed by not installing meters for the customers.
“Those residents who applied still use power illegally because the city doesn’t have meters for them.
“How can that be that the city is not addressing that with urgency because that’s our revenue we’re missing out on.”
Municipal chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane said the city mostly worked with manual documents which proved to be problematic in the capturing of information.
“A city with an asset register worth over R2bn can’t still be working manually.
“The city needs to invest in the automation of our documentation. The AG allowed us to make corrections on the misstatements but this won’t be done every year.”
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said he wanted to know why the city failed to comply with the accounting practices and what measures were in place to ensure it did not happen again.
“We need consequence management for issues that could have been avoided. Surely someone should be held accountable.”
The Herald
Committee ponders audit report with view to improved performance
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
