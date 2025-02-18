Inside the early lobbying for East Cape’s top ANC job
Challengers emerge as Mabuyane tipped to be considering a third term
With two years to go until the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference, lobbying for leadership positions is already intensifying with secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi emerging as a strong contender for chair while incumbent Oscar Mabuyane is said to be considering a third term.
Insiders say factional discussions dominated the last two provincial executive committee (PEC) meetings on the sidelines in East London, where groups strategised over the party’s top jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.