Politics

Budget speech cancelled following 'dispute over VAT'

19 February 2025
Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 19, 2025.
Image: Esa Alexander

The much-anticipated finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech has been cancelled.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza announced after 2pm on Wednesday that Godongwana would no longer deliver the speech.

"We have decided to adjourn proceedings for a date to be determined by the programming committee," she said.  

The government has called an urgent media briefing at 3pm.

Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa called an urgent cabinet meeting which caused a delay to the start of proceedings.

It is understood that some of the government of national unity partners were not happy with a proposal to increase VAT by 2% to 17%.

The new proposed date for the budget speech will be in March.

