Nelson Mandela Bay municipality risks losing R262m in grant funding
The National Treasury has thrown down the gauntlet again, threatening to withhold R262.5m in grant funding from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality due to underspending.
The city has failed to spend its required minimum portions of critical conditional grants by December 31...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.