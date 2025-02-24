Parties not impressed with premier’s efforts to tackle unemployment
Opposition parties in the Eastern Cape blasted premier Oscar Mabuyane’s failure to provide concrete steps on how he planned to create jobs in the province.
During his state of the province address on Friday, Mabuyane said there were 1.4-million people employed in the Eastern Cape in 2024 and he wanted one-million more people employed in the province by 2030...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.