Back to full pay for suspended deputy mayor Van Niekerk
After some confusion regarding his benefits following his suspension as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor in December, Gary van Niekerk’s full salary has been reinstated.
However, he remains suspended...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.