DA wants SAHRC to investigate metro’s river pollution
Report tabled at health committee meeting indicates high levels of bacteria
The DA has called on the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for the state of pollution in the city’s rivers.
A report tabled at a public health committee meeting last week showed four rivers had elevated levels of bacterial pollutants — above the health and legal thresholds...
