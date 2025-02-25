Politics

DA wants SAHRC to investigate metro’s river pollution

Report tabled at health committee meeting indicates high levels of bacteria

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 February 2025

The DA has called on the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for the state of pollution in the city’s rivers.

A report tabled at a public health committee meeting last week showed four rivers had elevated levels of bacterial pollutants — above the health and legal thresholds...

