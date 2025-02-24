Party deputy secretary-general Nombuso Mkhize said disciplinary processes were in progress. She said the party's top officials held a meeting last week where its president Jacob Zuma instructed the party to follow its constitution to the letter as it relates to Zuma-Sambudla's disciplinary question.
Zuma-Sambudla escapes discipline, for now, as Shivambu announces two expulsions
MK Party leader Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has escaped censure for now, while party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has announced the expulsion of two high-profile leaders who he says have brought the party into disrepute.
At a media briefing on Monday Shivambu said the decision was taken in line with enforcing discipline of the organisation. The party leader did not name the expelled leaders.
He said after receiving a report of the national disciplinary committee, the national officials had resolved to expel or cancel the membership of two members of the organisation.
One of the members used to serve as a deployee in the National Council of Provinces and the other was deployed in the provincial legislature of Mpumalanga province.
“These two expulsions demonstration that the MK Party would not and will not tiptoe on matters that relate to internal discipline,” he said.
Shivambu said enemy forces were on the outside and not within, and MK Party members should conduct thorough political education and guidance. He said the organisation was at a phase that required maximum discipline and composure from its leaders and members.
“Members will always take tune from the leadership, and if we see signs of ill-discipline and divisions, the membership will be ill-disciplined and divided ... If we do not show signs of unity, the organisation will dwindle into insignificance.”
The MK Party faced a public relations nightmare when two incidents two weeks ago revealed the party leadership was fragmented.
The first involved Zuma-Sambudla who took to social media using profanity against Shivambu. She was forced to apologise after Zuma wrote a letter of demand calling for her to be disciplined.
During the same week, the party's deputy president John Hlophe and parliamentary chief whip Mzwanele Manyi almost came to blows after the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address.
Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga the party's former convener Mary Phadi held a parallel rally with its current convener, former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
