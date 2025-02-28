Politics

Council fails to table adjustment budget

Mayor says there must be consequences after month-end deadline missed

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 February 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has vowed there will be consequences after the 2025/2026 adjustment budget was not tabled in council on Thursday.

Lobishe said she had not seen a copy of the adjustment budget and requested speaker Eugene Johnson to reconvene another meeting within seven days...

