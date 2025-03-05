The SA Communist Party (SACP) in the Lizo Nkonki district has distanced itself from a controversial community meeting held in February, denying that it co-organised the gathering alongside ANC leaders.
The SACP’s Western Cape district secretary, Langa Langa, dismissed claims that the meeting was an official alliance event, warning against internal divisions threatening service delivery in Knysna.
The meeting was organised by residents unhappy with service delivery in Ward 3.
The councillor for that ward is Mncedisi Skosana, who also happens to be the speaker of the Knysna council.
For the past couple of days, these residents have been staging protests on the N2, burning tyres and putting stones on the road to block traffic.
The meeting, which sat on February 15, was convened by the ANC, the SA National Civics Organisation and the SACP.
The meeting was chaired by Siyabulela Kolanisi, who is said to be the convener of the SACP in the Knysna branch.
However, Langa said Kolanisi was not a representative of the SACP.
“When you call a meeting that will seek SA structures, there has to be a report about the meeting and where to call a meeting as an alliance, in this instance that did not happen.
“There was no meeting set before this meeting to think or plan about this meeting.
“If a meeting is called by the ANC, in this instance, every community member will attend the meeting in their own right as the community.
“We warn that the community should be aware of people who divide them because of their internal fights.
“We suggest that they should resolve their issues and focus on service delivery,” Langa said.
Kolanisi declined to comment.
The Herald
SACP distances itself from controversial Knysna meeting
Image: SUPPLIED
The SA Communist Party (SACP) in the Lizo Nkonki district has distanced itself from a controversial community meeting held in February, denying that it co-organised the gathering alongside ANC leaders.
The SACP’s Western Cape district secretary, Langa Langa, dismissed claims that the meeting was an official alliance event, warning against internal divisions threatening service delivery in Knysna.
The meeting was organised by residents unhappy with service delivery in Ward 3.
The councillor for that ward is Mncedisi Skosana, who also happens to be the speaker of the Knysna council.
For the past couple of days, these residents have been staging protests on the N2, burning tyres and putting stones on the road to block traffic.
The meeting, which sat on February 15, was convened by the ANC, the SA National Civics Organisation and the SACP.
The meeting was chaired by Siyabulela Kolanisi, who is said to be the convener of the SACP in the Knysna branch.
However, Langa said Kolanisi was not a representative of the SACP.
“When you call a meeting that will seek SA structures, there has to be a report about the meeting and where to call a meeting as an alliance, in this instance that did not happen.
“There was no meeting set before this meeting to think or plan about this meeting.
“If a meeting is called by the ANC, in this instance, every community member will attend the meeting in their own right as the community.
“We warn that the community should be aware of people who divide them because of their internal fights.
“We suggest that they should resolve their issues and focus on service delivery,” Langa said.
Kolanisi declined to comment.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News