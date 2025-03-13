UPDATE | Nelson Mandela Bay councillor arrested by traffic cops, later released

A Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor, Mpumelelo Majola, was arrested by traffic officers in Central on Thursday.
He was later released and taken to hospital.
In a video clip, the New Brighton councillor is seen fending off attempts to apprehend him and put him in the back of a traffic car.
It is not clear why he was being arrested.
Director for traffic services and licensing Warren Prins confirmed the arrest, saying Majola had been taken to the Mount Road police station.
“I’m still trying to get the full details of what happened, but from what I understand he’s been taken to the police station and later to hospital.
“We currently don’t have both sides of the story, but we’re investigating what transpired,” Prins said.
A man filming the fracas, which was posted on the Chief Ngqoko’s Place Facebook page, is believed to have been with Majola when the scuffle ensued.
The two officers are seen in the video struggling to get Majola to obey them as they tried to handcuff him and put him inside the traffic vehicle.
Image: Screenshot
The man who filmed the arrest is heard shouting: “You are wrong, you are harming him, you are f***ing harming him.
“I’m videorising you.
Translated: "I will hit you and there’s nothing you will do about it."
“This is our ward councillor, you don’t know this guy. You can’t do this.
“You are wrong, the guy gave you everything you asked for, look at his arm and now you’re calling for backup.
“How can you hit someone who admitted to you and gave you his particulars? We can’t let you do this,” the man shouts.
Another bystander is heard saying: “Allow the officers to do their job.”
ANC council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka said he had just seen the video and was hoping to speak to the head of safety and security to get details.
“I’m currently out of town and have just been shown the video. I don’t have the details that may have led to that situation.
“I’m yet to inquire with the MMC [mayoral committee member] for safety and the [executive director] but they’re currently in a special mayoral committee [meeting].”
This is a developing story.
