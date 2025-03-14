Maimane demands action on fixing flood-damaged KwaNobuhle bridge
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has vowed to take the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to task over the Matanzima Bridge, with construction not yet started months after it was swept away during flooding.
Maimane said he would write to the metro as parliament’s appropriations committee chair to demand an action plan to fix the bridge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.