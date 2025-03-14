Politics

Metro taking steps to fix broken street lights

By Andisa Bonani - 14 March 2025

An advert to hire nine companies to fix Nelson Mandela Bay’s broken street lights is expected to be published on Wednesday.

This is according to electricity and energy acting executive director Tholi Biyela. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS
2025 Suzuki XL6

Most Read