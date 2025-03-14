Metro taking steps to fix broken street lights
An advert to hire nine companies to fix Nelson Mandela Bay’s broken street lights is expected to be published on Wednesday.
This is according to electricity and energy acting executive director Tholi Biyela. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.