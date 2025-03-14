More than 6,000 bucket toilets to still be replaced in Nelson Mandela Bay
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is racing against time to eradicate more than 6,000 bucket toilets in wards across the city, with six contractors appointed to do the work.
The bucket toilets are removed and replaced with communal ablution facilities such as low-flush toilets or chemical toilets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.