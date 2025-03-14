“The rift that engulfed the royal family created an opportunity for opportunists who wanted to milk the family. .
Zulu royal family concerned over leadership battle mayhem
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A group of senior Zulu royal family members say they are “deeply concerned” over the mayhem experienced by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
In a media briefing held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday, the family members led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu called for unity.
“Since the passing of King Zwelithini, the Zulu royal family had found it difficult to mourn peacefully. The matter surrounding succession became topical for a while and it drained the family,” said Prince Vulindlela on behalf of the family.
He said the country watched in disbelief as the battle for power reared its ugly head.
“The claim to the throne became a battlefield which led to various court proceedings. The royal family was plunged into chaos and sometimes embarrassing moments caused by opposing forces,” he said.
The family also launched a veiled attack on people meddling in their matters.
“It is painful to see people who are not members of the royal family taking a front seat on the matters of the throne and those people are causing a lot a divisions,” Vulindlela said.
“The rift that engulfed the royal family created an opportunity for opportunists who wanted to milk the family. .
“It must be clear this is the beginning in our quest to address challenges going on for three years and these challenges have left us with questions on whether maybe there is a covert campaign to stabilise the monarch,” he said.
Vulindlela said it was important for the royal family to have peace to ensure stability for the nation.
“Instability weakens the whole Zulu nation which is something we are not going to allow.”
There is an ongoing battle over who was supposed to succeed Zwelithini between his two sons. King Misuzulu and Prince Simakade Zulu.
The matter is still pending in court.
Apart from the succession battle, the king is facing challenges in his personal life. In January he postponed his marriage to his third bride-to-be Nomzamo Myeni. He cited being in seclusion as the reason and sent a cow to the Myenis to appease them.
A week before the wedding, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed with costs an urgent interdict application filed by Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu, from whom the king is seeking a divorce. kaMayisela was trying to prevent the king marrying another woman while still married to her.
The king is also at loggerheads with the Ingonyama Trust's board members and attempted to suspend them and dissolve the board but his action was revoked by land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso.
