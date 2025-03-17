Nelson Mandela Bay to host 2026 Skål International World Congress

As part of its efforts to attract major national and international events, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will host the 2026 Skål International World Congress, the world’s largest global network of tourism professionals.
The event comes on the back of the metro hosting the three-day G20 employment working group (EWG) conference last month at the Boardwalk ICC.
The announcement of the congress was made by economic development, tourism and agriculture acting executive director Wandisile Makwabe on Friday.
Makwabe said the announcement was made in Turkey earlier this week, and that more than 600 delegates from all over the world are expected to attend.
When the matter was put to a vote on the host for 2026, 315 votes were cast.
Of those, 245 voted in favour of the Bay, while 21 voted against the city and 49 abstained.
Makwabe said Skål was a professional tourism leaders’ forum promoting global tourism and friendship.
He said the metro had put in a bid to host and won.
“We placed a bid as our department under our convention bureau, and it’s an important milestone to achieve in our efforts of repositioning Nelson Mandela Bay as the preferred investment and tourism destination.
“Skål is a Nordic word for cheers.”
It will be the first time it has been hosted in Africa.
Makwabe said Skål president Denise Scrafton will be in the city in April to conduct a site inspection.
For the 2024/2025 financial year, the metro has made R150m in revenue from hosting summits and conferences including the G20 EWP, the Agricultural Economics Association of SA (AEASA) conference held in September, the Tourism Awards and other sporting events such as the Home of Legends Cup, Cosafa, the Arts Festival and Ebubeleni Music Festival held in December.
Makwabe said the department was mandated with repositioning the Bay as an international destination of choice in Africa.
“The efforts are aimed at ensuring economic growth and the creation of much needed jobs to drastically reduce unemployment.
“Over the last few months, the department has intensified efforts of ensuring that the city hosts not only national but international events that are strategic for showcasing our capabilities and the city’s unique product offering.”
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay to host 2026 Skål International World Congress
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Herald
