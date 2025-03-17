Sarah Baartman region’s ANC Youth League calls for leadership shake-up
The Sarah Baartman region’s ANC Youth League has called for a leadership shake-up, endorsing one of its own to compete for a top five position ahead of the party’s regional conference in May.
The league endorsed its provincial executive committee’s additional member, Jo-Wayne Claasen, to contest for the position of the regional executive committee’s (REC) deputy secretary...
