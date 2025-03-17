Politics

Sarah Baartman region’s ANC Youth League calls for leadership shake-up

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 March 2025

The Sarah Baartman region’s ANC Youth League has called for a leadership shake-up, endorsing one of its own to compete for a top five position ahead of the party’s regional conference in May.

The league endorsed its provincial executive committee’s additional member, Jo-Wayne Claasen, to contest for the position of the regional executive committee’s (REC) deputy secretary...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS
2025 Suzuki XL6

Most Read