PA submits motion to investigate DA councillors over extortion claim
Party claims contractor working at Gelvandale pool was forced to pay R45,000 to SMMEs
The PA wants Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Eugene Johnson to set up a multiparty panel to investigate DA councillors after a bust-up at its constituency office near the Gelvandale swimming pool.
It wants the panel to investigate allegations of extortion and intimidation of a contractor doing upgrades at the pool. It was allegedly forced to pay R45,000 to SMMEs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.