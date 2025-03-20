“So we periodically send out measures to departments to try to improve the efficiencies and the control processes,” she said.
Government to digitise Z83 form to make job hunting easier
Making sure 'no citizen is left behind' when seeking work in the public service
The government is taking steps to modernise its recruitment process with a focus on digitising the Z83 form, a key document used for job applications in public service departments.
Acting deputy director-general of the department of public service & administration Dr Anusha Naidoo recently said the department was investigating viable options to digitally integrate recruitment systems, ensuring that “no citizen is left behind in the process”.
The Z83 form, which is essential for applicants seeking positions in government departments, has long been the subject of challenges in its application.
These challenges range from incomplete sections to inconsistencies in how the form is filled out, often hindering recruitment and selection committees.
According to Naidoo, the department has consistently sought to improve the form’s effectiveness, but issues persist.
“From time to time, we would actually try to improve the Z83 employment application form and you would typically find, as an example, applicants not completing certain sections or leaving certain sections open, and that generally poses a challenge for recruitment and selection committees on how to select candidates.” said Naidoo in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“So we periodically send out measures to departments to try to improve the efficiencies and the control processes,” she said.
Naidoo emphasised that one of the main issues with the form is the omission of critical information.
“An applicant could leave a particular section empty, such as ‘Do you do business with the state?’ Now that's a very important question because public servants are not allowed to do business with the state. It's a conflict of interest. When applicants leave those kinds of critical fields outstanding, departments sometimes face challenges as to whether they should accept the form or not,” said Naidoo.
Despite these challenges, Naidoo noted that the Z83 form is just one part of the recruitment process, and human intervention remains vital for screening applicants.
The department oversees recruitment for about 157 public service departments at both national and provincial levels, and the challenges vary.
“Some departments understand the form and have no issues, while others struggle with incomplete or unsigned forms, leaving them unsure about whether to disqualify candidates,” said Naidoo.
In an effort to address these issues, Naidoo revealed that the department is working on a plan to enhance the form and integrate digital solutions.
“We are looking at enhancing certain information fields, simplifying the process, and even considering a digital integration where only certain fields would need to be updated. We are also focusing on clarifying instructions on the form itself to ensure that applicants understand what is required,” said Naidoo.
The department is also considering creating a more comprehensive digital recruitment system that would transform the entire ecosystem for recruitment and selection in the public service.
“Digitising goes beyond just the Z83 form. We are looking at transforming the entire recruitment and selection process across both national and provincial government. The digital system must be scalable and designed to accommodate the complexities of public service hiring, ensuring accessibility for all citizens, including those in remote rural areas,” said Naidoo.
Naidoo pointed out that digitisation must not only modernise the process but also improve its accessibility and efficiency.
“It’s about modernisation, not just digitisation. We want to transform systems to improve accessibility, reliability and performance. The goal is to reduce red tape and reimagine long-term sustainability.
“One of the steps we’ve taken is providing a WhatsApp channel for the DPSA Public Service Vacancy Circular, which reaches people every Friday, offering them direct access to available government jobs,” said Naidoo.
Naidoo underscored that the move to digitise recruitment is part of a broader effort to create a modern, connected and efficient public service system. This transformation is part of the government’s vision to ensure that all citizens, regardless of location or access to technology, can participate in the public service job application process.
“The aim is to create an interconnected, adaptive and sustainable HR ecosystem within the broader public service system, ensuring that no-one is left behind. We are working on creating a recruitment process that is inclusive, efficient and effective for all South Africans.”
