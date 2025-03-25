Politics

EC to hire doctors and nurses in R1bn plan to tackle health crisis

By Herald Reporter - 25 March 2025

To address critical staff shortages within the health sector, the Eastern Cape government plans on hiring about 1,510 doctors and nurses at a cost of R1bn in the 2025/26 financial year.

A total of R3.2bn will be spent over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF)...

Most Read