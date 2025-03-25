Education department gets 49.2% of provincial budget
While Eastern Cape residents have called for an increase in funding for more teachers to be hired, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said 49.2% of the total provincial budget was allocated to the department of education.
He said this was 1.2 percentage points more than what the norms and equitable share formula dictated for education...
