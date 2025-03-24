IFP deputy president inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi has called for renewed reconciliation talks between the party and the ANC to heal wounds inflicted during the so-called black-on-black violence in the 80s and mid 90s.
Speaking during the party's 50th birthday celebrations at Prince Mangosuthu stadium in Ulundi on Sunday, Buthelezi said reconciliation between the two parties was needed to ensure a united South Africa.
“I want to address an issue that weighed heavily on the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's conscience until his final breath — the profound need for reconciliation between the IFP and ANC. This division has caused deep wounds in our nation's history and healing them is essential for the wellbeing of our beloved country,” said Buthelezi.
He appealed to leaders of the both parties to embrace reconciliation, adding that the late Buthelezi had dedicated his entire life to championing the cause.
“Our late leader knew that without reconciliation between the two parties, there is no future for the country,” he said. Buthelezi said they needed to do this to honour those who had lost their lives during the struggle.
IFP and ANC supporters waged an internecine war against each other in the 80s and mid 90s which was allegedly fuelled by a third force. The war, which claimed thousands of lives, began in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to other parts of the country.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi was fingered for being behind the war — a claim he denied, saying his hands were clean.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said the ANC was “more than willing” to engage the IFP on reconciliation. “In fact the ANC is also championing the cause that the two parties reconcile,” said Sibisi.
TimesLIVE
IFP deputy president calls for reconciliation with ANC to heal historical wounds
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
