South African- born billionaire Elon Musk and EFF leader Julius Malema are at odds again over the singing of the controversial song “Kill the Boer” during a rally in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day.
Malema sang the song on stage alongside EFF members, saying the party doesn't celebrate Human Rights Day but rather honours the sacrifices of those who died under the apartheid regime on March 21, 1960.
Musk took to X, accusing the South African government of “actively promoting genocide”.
“Very few people know that there is a major political party in South Africa that is actively promoting white genocide,” he said.
“The video [of Malema chanting 'kill the Boer'] was just [recent]. A whole arena chanting about killing white people.
“A month ago, the South African government passed a law legalising taking property from white people at will with no payment. Where is the outrage? Why is there no coverage by the legacy media?”
He also expressed frustration that his company, Starlink, can't operate in South Africa “because I'm not black”.
This isn't the first time Musk has called out Malema for his controversial remarks. In 2023, Musk commented on a video of Malema singing the same song at an EFF anniversary celebration, saying that they're “openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa”. Last month, Musk called for Malema to be declared an international criminal and sanctioned over an old video of the EFF leader speaking about “cutting the throat of whiteness”.
In 2022, the equality court ruled that the song can't be regarded as hate speech in a case brought by AfriForum.
The incident has also drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump, who took note of Musk's tweet, while AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel quoted Trump's statement that “very bad things are happening in South Africa”.
Malema angers Elon Musk again with 'kill the Boer' chant
Journalist
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
