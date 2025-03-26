Coega welcomes R303m funding from Bhisho for water infrastructure
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has welcomed a R303.1m allocation from the Eastern Cape government to enhance water capacity and sewer infrastructure.
Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced this during his 2025/2026 Eastern Cape budget speech in Bhisho on Tuesday...
