Politics

Coega welcomes R303m funding from Bhisho for water infrastructure

By Herald Reporter - 26 March 2025

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has welcomed a R303.1m allocation from the Eastern Cape government to enhance water capacity and sewer  infrastructure.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced this during his 2025/2026 Eastern Cape budget speech in Bhisho on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS

Most Read