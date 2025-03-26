Community safety receives least amount of money

With multiple police stations in the Eastern Cape featuring in the Top 30 for reported murders, the department of community safety has once again received the short end of the stick, with only R153m allocated to it in the 2025/2026 budget.
Community safety was allocated the lowest amount out of all the departments in the province.
Asked why community safety’s budget was so low, Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the budget reflected programmes submitted by the department.
“It’s not about us increasing community safety’s budget to R1bn, it’s about looking at the programmes they are submitting to us and meeting those.”
Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the department’s allocation remained a growing concern.
“It comes under a very tight fiscal environment, but we appreciate it.
“There are steps that provincial treasury has taken, including giving us additional funding to establish more directorates to build community mobilisation.
“With those steps, we’re fine, but we think going forward, there must be consideration for more funding.”
Meanwhile, members of parliament’s police portfolio committee are in the province to assess the SA Police Service’s response to extortion and the overall response to crime.
Portfolio chair Ian Cameron said extortion was one of the emerging crime trends in the country that stifled economic growth by stopping economic activity.
“After a mandate given to the committee by the National Assembly late last year, the committee resolved to visit provinces where this trend is prevalent to assess the overall response of the SAPS and co-ordination between law enforcement agencies to fight crime.
“The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have experienced several mass murders, such as the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki and the murder of eight people in Inanda and Ntuzuma.
“The alarming murder cases require scrutiny to assess the overall response by the SAPS to combat violent crime.”
The Herald
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Herald
