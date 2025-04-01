Confusion reigns over DOP councillor’s ‘resignation’
Bongekile Mankahla insists she was booted out of party after refusing to speak about corruption claims
Cracks within the Defenders of the People (DOP) emerged at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Monday when councillor Sinebongo Kwatsha announced the resignation of sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bongekile Mankahla, who still joined the meeting virtually, refusing to leave.
Kwatsha said Mankahla was no longer a member of the party after her verbal resignation earlier in the day...
