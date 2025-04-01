Khanya Ngqisha appointed EFF provincial treasurer
Nelson Mandela Bay EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha is one of 22 party members roped in to bolster the party’s Eastern Cape provincial task team before the 2026 local government elections.
Ngqisha has been appointed as its Eastern Cape treasurer, while provincial deputy chair Nokuthula Mlokothi will lead a newly established elections committee...
