Politics

Khanya Ngqisha appointed EFF provincial treasurer

By Andisa Bonani - 01 April 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha is one of 22 party members roped in to bolster the party’s Eastern Cape provincial task team before the 2026 local government elections.

Ngqisha has been appointed as its Eastern Cape treasurer, while provincial deputy chair Nokuthula Mlokothi will lead a newly established elections committee...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes

Most Read