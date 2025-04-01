Troon submits motion to remove mayor and top leadership of metro
A notice of a motion of no-confidence to remove the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip was submitted on Monday by GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon.
In the notice, Troon lists almost a dozen allegations for the removal of mayor Babalwa Lobishe, her deputy Gary van Niekerk, speaker Eugene Johnson and chief whip Wandisile Jikeka...
