LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC

By KGOTHATSO MADISA and LIZEKA TANDWA - 02 April 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa has drawn a line in the sand, telling the ANC caucus the DA had defined itself outside the government of national unity (GNU).

Speaking to the ANC caucus on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa told the party’s parliamentarians the DA had locked itself into an unenviable position by rejecting the budget...

