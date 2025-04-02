WATCH | DOP disruptions continue at Gqeberha City Hall
National president and members barge in before media conference, demanding removal of councillor
Defenders of the People president Ruphus Mphahlele and party members caused disruptions at the Gqeberha City Hall on Tuesday, moments before a media briefing got under way.
Mphahlele demanded the removal of councillor and political head for sport, recreation, arts and culture Bongekile Mankahla, insisting the party had suspended her after she said she would resign on Monday...
