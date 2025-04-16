Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with the Eastern Cape government

16 April 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nelson Mandela Bay for Day 2 of his Presidential Oversight visit, hosting a cabinet meeting at the NMB stadium to engage with Eastern Cape government. He is joined by Cogta minister Velenkosi Hlabisa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 16 April 2025
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025

Most Read